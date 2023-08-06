ALEXANDRIA — Since opening July 28, the Golf Club of Alexandria has been bustling.
About 1,100 people had teed off by Thursday, according to director of golf operations Tod Windlan.
Alexandria Main Street Inc., an organization dedicated to revitalizing Alexandria's downtown district, took to the green July 29 for the golf club's first tournament.
About 88 golfers participated in last Saturday's tournament, according to Amy McCurry, vice president of Main Street Inc.
Opening was a long, drawn out process of facing and adapting to challenges. Such challenges, Windlan said, included labor issues and supply issues but he and others were able to make due and open on time.
The Golf Club of Alexandria comes with a variety of amenities, including a club house, pro shop, and a restaurant called "The Harrison."
The latter will be run by Root Stock Hospitality Group, the company in charge of the Another Broken Egg restaurants in areas including Fishers and West Lafayette.
The Harrison is still in the process of opening fully. It currently serves a bar menu but will expand to a full menu soon, according to Windlan.
More information is available via the Golf Club of Alexandria website.