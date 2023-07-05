ALEXANDRIA — Efforts by the City of Alexandria to demolish three blighted buildings on Washington Street has hit a snag.
"We had some trouble with getting possession of the buildings," said Economic Development Director Alan Moore. "We had to have the owners sell us the building to get the (Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs) grant. They had a change of mind."
Possession of the buildings was required for the city's application for the grant.
Councilwoman Patty Kuhn described the situation as "disappointing," saying the city will have to figure out another way to tear the buildings down.
Moore said the city will continue with its plan for demolishing the three buildings.
The first step would be an inspection by Alexandria building commissioner Lance Love, who would determine if the buildings pose a hazard to public safety.
If deemed hazardous, Love would present his findings to the Alexandria Planning Commission via a hearing.
The commission would decide whether or not to issue a demolition/condemnation order. Such a hearing has not been planned.
Should the city demolish the buildings, a lien could be placed on the properties, forcing the owners or potential buyers to reimburse the city.
Moore said public safety, not ownership, is the city's top priority.