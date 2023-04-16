ALEXANDRIA — Despite being "Small Town U.S.A.," Alexandria is home to some big town things.
While scouring old newspaper articles, Patty Brooks, vice president of Alexandria-Monroe Historical Society, discovered something monumental.
She found out that Alexandria was home to a few so-called "colored" churches.
"When I started doing research by the church names, Second Baptist Church (also known as Riverview Baptist Church) was one of them," she said.
"When I did a search in the Alexandria Times Tribune archives for Second Baptist Church, we ran across obituaries and programs. One of the most fascinating obituaries we ran across was George Dunn."
Dunn was born a slave but escaped and entered the U.S. 109th Colored Infantry, fighting for the Union, according to Brooks.
The 109th Colored Infantry fought at Appomattox, Brooks said.
Appomattox, Virginia, was where General Robert E. Lee surrendered to the Union Army, April 9, 1865.
Whether Dunn fought at Appomattox is yet to be confirmed. Brooks said she's waiting on a possible confirmation via military records from the U.S. National Archives.
Dunn died in 1931 and was buried in the International Association of Oddfellows Cemetery in Alexandria.
Like more than a few Black veterans from that time, Dunn is without a headstone. The historical society is in the process of obtaining one from the U.S. Office of Veteran Affairs (VA), Brooks said.
"It's part of our history, our undocumented history," she said.
"I looked in our centennial history in Alexandria and our bicentennial for Alexandria, there's no mention of these colored churches or colored citizenry from this community."
Brooks considered the above info to be one of Alexandria's "hidden gems."
More than discovery, AMTHS is also place of remembrance.
Marietta Lutz, a former resident of Alexandria said she remembered when the historical society building was a medical clinic.
Lutz remembered the office belonged to Dr. George Overpeck and was later turned over to another doctor. His instruments are on display at the historical society.
Mike Lynch, who's on the historical society's board of directors, said the clinic was a one-stop shop; everything from births to dental care was done in-house.
Lynch said to his knowledge he was the last baby born at the clinic. He was born May 1, 1947.
Lynch and others participated in the historical society's season opener on April 15.
Saturday's event is a fundraiser for the historical society's season.
Alexandria Monroe Historical Society is open Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April through December.