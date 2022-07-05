ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council on Monday decided to follow the advice of a consultant and unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance that would allow all American Rescue Plan funds to be spent on public safety.
Greg Beumer, grant administrator for Kleinpeter Associates, told the council that by diverting all the money to public safety, they bypass permission they would need to get for construction or demolition projects.
“That frees up the money you already budgeted. These are local dollars following local guidelines,” he said. “That eliminates all the strings.”
A final reading is expected to take place 6 p.m. July 18.
The city has until 2026 to spend ARPA funds but must detail its spending by the end of 2024.
“It gets you to the start line and lets you go,” Beumer said.
He said he already has worked with communities where ARPA funds have been audited by the State Board of Accounts.
“I will tell you, they are much more concerned about the internal process than what you are spending it on.”
Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman said she is waiting on guidance from the State Board of Accounts to determine how to show the ARPA funds on city ledgers. A committee also will meet to decide exactly how the money initially earmarked for public safety will be spent out of the general fund.
“The State Board of Accounts is leaning on us heavily on us to use this as well,” she said.