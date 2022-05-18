ALEXANDRIA — A government official teamed up with an animal rescue organization Monday to renew pressure on the Alexandria City Council to update the animal ordinance, something that has been promised since last year.
Alexandria Building Commissioner Lance Love, who is fielding many of the complaint calls from residents, and volunteers with Homer’s Helpers told the council that unscrupulous breeders, hoarders and rescue wannabes flock to the city because of its weak laws. Some residents come to the city specifically after researching laws throughout the state and settle in Alexandria because of its weak regulations, Love said
For instance, city officials over the past month have wrestled with establishing a one-bite ordinance to deal with owners who do not control their pets. The city also has fielded complaints about cat colonies that have grown to what some say is as many as 100 felines, and Heike Ramsey, adoption and foster coordinator for Homer’s Helpers, said she believes a flock of 25 birds was just released by its owner.
“We used to be known as Small Town USA. I call it Small Farm USA right now,” Love said. “We’re getting a bad reputation. I feel like we’re chasing our tails.”
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad agreed to reach out to other government officials at the county level to see whether the city could join forces with them and other municipalities to combat what council members said was a countywide problem.
Last year, city officials rescued 94 live animals, including pigs, dogs and lizards and found many dead animals around the property in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. At that time, Love said, he was told by Maleah Stringer of the Animal Protection League that where there is one hoarder, there are many more in the community that have yet to be identified.
“Every city has this problem, but it’s a smaller city and more compact, so it’s more visible,” he said.
Since then, Love said he has found that to be true. He said he knows of at least three hoarders, including two who collect rabbits. One who has about 38 rabbits, claimed he was selling them to Rural King in Muncie, but when Love inquired with the store’s management, he said he was told that wasn’t true.
“We’ve inherited this mess because we’ve been so lax for so long,” he said. “It seems like all of a sudden, we’re getting an influx of this stuff, and I think it’s because we’re so lax.”
Love suggested the ordinance limit the types of animals allowed within the city limits to dogs and cats. However, council members balked at the idea, saying such sweeping changes would cause an uproar among those involved in the backyard poultry movement and 4-H.
“If you say you can have a 4-H pet, what do you open up?” he countered.
Ramsey said she has been called about 13 animal-related situations since Thursday. In one instance,, she said, a dog has been able to get loose three times in a week while the owner was out of state.
“We need an animal control officer, but that’s putting the cart before the horse because we have to have somewhere to put them,” she said. “There’s a story for all of them, and there’s nowhere for them to go, and nobody wants to foster.”
Naselroad said the city could use some federal rescue money to build a facility but needs to contract with an engineering company to conduct a feasibility study. Frustrated, Ramsey pointed out that Homer’s Helpers has told the city for a year that the Humane Society and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals each provide that service.
However, Councilwoman Amy McCurry said she is concerned that though the rescue funds could be used for the facility, the services provided might be unsustainable without an understanding of how operations would be funded in the future.
“That’s like a windfall, but we won’t have that money again,” she said.
Ramsey said she believes the operations costs could be covered through grants.
“The money is there. You’ve just got to work for it,” she said.
Graham said in spite of an animal control ordinance that does not address some of the specific concerns addressed, there are other ways in which the hoarders and breeders may be violating statutes, including health and safety codes and zoning laws.
“People focusing on the animal ordinance. They’re not catching the other stuff.”