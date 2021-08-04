ALEXANDRIA – A couple of weeks ago, someone sent Alexandria Councilwoman Amy McCurry a photo of a building that was crumbling on a corner of Washington and Canal streets.
A former employee of the Jane Pauley Center, she was familiar with the two-story building at 127 W. Washington St. but was unaware of its deteriorating condition. So she went by the building to look at it on July 26, but it didn’t look any different than she had remembered it.
“Before, just one of these windows was out,” she said. “We were by there in the morning, and it was fine.”
But later that same day a second window fell out, and a part of a wall fell, forcing city officials to block off the area around it to prevent injury to passersby.
This is one of several vintage buildings that has started to crumble and pose a danger to passersby, leading to parts of streets being blocked. In late 2018, the city demolished a building of similar age at the corner of Washington and Harrison streets, and there remain concerns about a building at Church and Harrison streets.
They are among many endangered buildings in municipalities around the county.
“There’s got to be something we can try and do,” said McCurry.
For two years, she had tried to buy a downtown building for her store, the McCurry’Osity Shop, but had her offers rejected by owners before settling into a building at 224 N. Harrison St.
“It’s hard to ever get your hands on one,” she said.
Alexandria Building Commissioner Allen Moore said he was able to make contact with the building’s owner. According to county tax records, it’s deeded to Donna R. Motley, of Chicago, through the company she owns, Munster-based Lake Wazzapamani Partners LLC.
An engineer was brought in to assess the condition of the building.
“The wall that fell is not the structural support wall,” he said. Still, its condition could cause problems for the integrity of the second floor, he added.
Some short-term bracing has been put in place until a long-term solution can be executed, Moore said.
“It’s designed to keep up the wall if a storm or something comes through,” he said.
The plan remains to restore the building for retail use, Moore said.
“It’s not just somebody hoping to flip it,” he added.
