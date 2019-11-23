ALEXANDRIA — The brown gift bag made a clunking sound as Alexandria resident Shannon Clark placed it on the desk in front of Mayor Ron Richardson, announcing that it was the remains of a dog named Homer.
“Homer ran this town for six-and-a-half years,” she said. “No one ever bothered to see if this dog had a home. He was a very street-smart dog. I don’t want people to forget Homer.”
Clark was one of five residents who came before the Alexandria City Council on Monday to offer their services as animal control volunteers. Richardson said he will take them up on their offer and work toward ensuring that the city has a shelter that meets legal standards.
The council a couple of months ago discussed the issue, collectively throwing up their hands at a lack of money to fund an officer, having no suitable shelter and not receiving much assistance from county agencies. Richardson said he talked to other agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Animal Protection League.
“They are overwhelmed, and they can’t help the city,” he said.
Clark, Ange Rose and Leigha Fite said they just want the city to enforce ordinances that already exist.
“They have not only bitten people; they have killed chickens; they have terrorized older people, and they killed a pet cat in front of its owner,” Clark said.
She said the ineffectiveness of the town’s animal control enforcement can be witnessed on Facebook where the photos of stray pets are posted daily.
“Our town is kind of a laughingstock,” she said.
Clark, who said she usually sends up to seven animals a week to be spayed or neutered, said sometimes police officers take home stray animals because they don’t know what else to do.
“You don’t see this happening in other small towns,” she said. “Somewhere, it’s got to be stopped before somebody gets really hurt. We have to do something about this because it comes back on our town.”
Rose said the only time any real action is apparently taken is when someone is bitten.
“They may not seem like they’re vicious to everyone else, but sometimes they bite,” she said.
Fite said there is one particular dog that has generated 27 calls to police in three years.
“That dog is still running,” she said.
Mae Swisher said there is a Husky that often terrorizes her family, circling her pet dog in a threatening manner.
“I shouldn’t have to worry about sitting on my back deck,” she said.
Becky McGuire was the owner of the cat that was killed on Nov. 8 by the Husky.
“With my situation, I’m afraid it’s going to be a child,” she said. “With the viciousness it shows, it could have been my granddaughter.”
