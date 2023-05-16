ALEXANDRIA — Are Alexandria schools safe? Will threats continue? Alexandria Police Chief Michael Montgomery answered questions during Monday’s Board of Works meeting at City Hall.
Montgomery prefaced his comments by saying there was only so much he could disclose.
“I just can’t talk about details of the investigation. I do know a lot and I’m concerned because I do have a lot of citizens, a lot of parents asking me, and I know that it kind of gives off the impression (that) we’re not doing anything, and I could tell you it’s the exact opposite of that,” he said.
From the audience, City Councilwoman Wendi Goens asked if another threat could be on the horizon.
Montgomery began by debunking the idea the threats were part of a hoax.
“It’s not a hoax, it’s not a joke. If you hear that, please shut that down because what happened is still a crime.”
Goens then asked if the same person would threaten the school again. Montgomery said he was unsure.
The alleged perpetrator of the first threat could be someone familiar to local officers. Police played an audio clip for an APD officer who was out of state at the time.
“They (the officer) recognized this person as somebody they had dealt with,” Montgomery said.
He later assured everyone that Alexandria schools are safe.
“Our school system is not being targeted. I don’t want to say it’s random but it’s random. There’s not any (greater) threat here than anywhere else. So, yes, 100%, I’m sure it’s safe.”
Assistant to the mayor Rachel Martin thanked Montgomery for his response.
Alexandria has been grappling with the aftermath of two shooting threats. The first occurred on April 27, the second May 8.
In both cases, no danger was detected.