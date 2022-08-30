ALEXANDRIA — Frustrated with his online experience at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles website, Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad went into the local license branch Friday to complete his transaction.
“I tried to use the online site, and I couldn’t even navigate it,” he told BMV officials Tuesday during a hearing about the proposed closure of the local branch.
“I know firsthand what the BMV means to Alex and northern Madison County.”
He was one of about 40 people who attended the hearing to express their displeasure to the agency’s commissioner about the potential closure.
Barriers to the elderly and poor, the legal duty to give taxpayers value and service, and the effect on the local economy are among several reasons Alexandria residents believe their license branch should remain open.
The BMV operates 124 branches statewide and is required by Indiana law to operate at least one branch in each of the state’s 92 counties.
If the Alexandria branch is closed, the only remaining branch in Madison County would be in Anderson.
The BMV last year closed the Pendleton branch, sending clients to nearby communities, including Anderson and Fortville. Before that, the BMV had closed a branch in Elwood.
As a public official, Naselroad said governments often are required to provide services even when dong so may not seem efficient or fiscally prudent.
“I can respect that you want to consolidate and save money. You can’t just close that. It’s not fair to people who pay taxes.”
BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage said the BMV follows a three-step process to determine whether a branch should be closed. Those are collecting and analyzing data to determine who uses the branch and how, the fiscal effect of the closure and community engagement.
Taking into consideration that the Alexandria branch operates three rather than five days a week and that the COVID-19 pandemic affected use of the branch, Hoage said the usage has decreased 24%.
“What we saw there over that three-day period, we saw a reduction in the number of transactions by the people living in the ZIP code of 46001.”
In addition, usage among residents in the 46001 ZIP code and other nearby ZIP codes has decreased to 24%, Hoage said.
Operation of the Alexandria branch, regardless of use, is about $71,000 annually, he said.
After reviewing the data, Hoage said, officials decided it was necessary to hear from the community to determine why the community is not visiting the local branch for transactions more often.
“This can be a very personal topic for some people, and we do know that,” he said.
Alexandria resident Julie Barton presented the commissioner with a petition asking that the branch not be closed.
Barton, who works with low-income people in Alexandria and Elwood, said transportation and lack of digital access are huge barriers for poor and elderly people. She said up to 60% of Alexandria residents live paycheck to paycheck.
“To serve Alexandria residents, I make sure I have an office here,” she said. “And I think the BMV should have an office here to serve the most vulnerable. If this branch were to close, it would create more barriers on an already struggling community.”
Local business owner Nick Hinton said Alexandria can’t afford to lose an asset such as a license branch.
“It may not be the wisest thing for the BMV, but at some point, customer service has to be there,” he said. “This town is never going to come back if we keep losing services.”
After complimenting BMV officials on the process used with the Alexandria branch compared to that used for the Pendleton branch, state Rep. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said he believes the county needs at least two license branches.
He based that on the belief that Madison County has the 13th largest population in the state.
“People avoided the Anderson branch like the plague. The secret was to go to the Alexandria or the Pendleton branch,” he said.