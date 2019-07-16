ALEXANDRIA — At the request of some residents, the Alexandria City Council is considering an ordinance that would limit the times and dates fireworks can be set off.
Council members acknowledged that fireworks often scare pets and trigger post traumatic stress disorder in military veterans.
“We’ll see about moving something forward,” said Mayor Ron Richardson.
The issue was brought before the council by residents Pat O’Shaughnessy and her neighbor Brent Maddox. O’Shaughnessy presented the council with similar ordinances from Anderson and Muncie.
Such an ordinance also exists for the unincorporated areas of Madison County.
“Currently, the state says you can shoot them off all the month of July,” O’Shaughnessy said. She would like there to be limitations similar to those she found in other communities.
In Anderson and unincorporated Madison County, fireworks may be used from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset from June 29 through July 3 and from July 5 through July 9. On July 4, fireworks may be ignited from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Fireworks also are allowed to be fired off from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Violations may result in fines up to $500 for each day the ordinances are breached.
Maddox said he’s not sure these ordinances go far enough.
“I would like to see something more restrictive than Anderson’s,” he said.
O’Shaughnessy said she’s also concerned about the type of fireworks shot within the city limits where houses are closer together and stray sparks could lead to fires.
“We have in our neighborhood, people shooting off missiles and rockets. We had people on Monroe that had display fireworks,” she said. “There’s no fire department supervising individual people. What if the sparks land on somebody’s roof?”
Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said he can’t recall a time when the use of fireworks resulted in a fire, but he said he thinks the ordinance is a good idea.
“There’s always that danger of people getting hurt, houses catching fire," he said.
