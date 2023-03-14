ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria School Board on Monday heard proposals for gym, athletic hallway and media center (library) renovations.
Representatives of KrM Architecture presented renovation concepts to the board at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The gym at the high school was the first item on the list. Architects Mike Montgomery and Josh Edward presented their ideas, which could include new bleachers, either wooden or a tough plastic; a digital scoreboard and a resurfaced gym floor.
Bleachers were a specific topic of discussion; a mechanical issue prevented the existing set, which are more than 40 years old, from being rolled back before Christmas break.
New wooden bleachers would cost about $200 per seat. The gym seats roughly 3,400, meaning it would cost about $680,000 dollars, according to Montgomery.
Hard, durable plastic bleachers would cost less, roughly $612,000 total.
The bleachers, walls and gym floor could be adorned with a totally new tiger logo and other school pride messages.
Altogether, the proposed gym renovation was estimated at roughly $2.039 million, according to Montgomery.
The athletic hallway would be updated with wall graphics and wood trim at a cost of less than $215,000 depending on bids, he said.
The multipurpose (auxiliary) gym would be painted and graphics added to the walls at an estimated cost of about $100,000.
The new media center would provide students with a place to collaborate, create and imagine. Josh Edwards, architectural designer for KrM, said the different sections of the library would not be separated by walls, creating an open feel.
The media center project is in the early stages; no cost estimates were presented.
Superintendent Melissa Brisco specified that the presentation was for discussion purposes only; no decisions would be made.
The board's next meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the Alexandria Community Schools Central Office.