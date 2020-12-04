ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Schools’ board of trustees has put up for sale the district’s central office building, 202 E. Washington St., in an effort to save costs on maintenance and utilities.
Superintendent Melissa Brisco said the sale is part of what was promised to taxpayers as district officials tried to make their case a couple of years ago for the $19.3 million referendum. Part of the capital improvements program was to build an elementary wing onto the intermediate school, which theoretically made the old elementary school, 800 N. Central Avenue, redundant.
“We actually committed to closing a building. It’s just not the one we wanted to close,” she said. “Our main goal is to simply get it off our rolls.”
Since then, state law has changed, requiring districts to sell unused school buildings under what many school officials in a variety of districts believe are unfavorable terms, Brisco said. So Alexandria officials made the decision to sell the administration building.
“That kind of made us pivot,” she said. “We felt that the central office could move into the old elementary school.”
So the six central office employees will move into the elementary school, which also has leased out space to nonprofits, and the central office will be sold. The move is expected to take place at the end of December in time for the start of the second semester in January.
Brisco said she believes the current administration building originally was a utility office, but she’s not certain how long the school district has owned it.
Officials will be accepting bids starting at $50,000. The money raised is expected to be returned to the district’s operations fund where it will be used for maintenance of the other buildings, Brisco said.
“We’ll kind of have to wait and see what the market brings,” she said.
Potential buyers already have expressed an interest in the building, Brisco said.
District officials had the option of selling the building by bid or through a real estate broker but decided that taking bids was a less expensive process that bypassed the higher commission, Brisco said. Also, she said, there are several brokers in Alexandria, and she didn’t want to put the school district in the position of selecting one over the others.
