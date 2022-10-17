ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council hopes to receive a grant that will pay for demolishing three buildings identified as a public safety hazard.
The $383,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to raze the buildings that span 123, 125 and 127 W. Washington St. in the spring of 2023 would require a $50,000 match from the city. That match would be paid from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This is a structure that, in the end, the city would have to address, regardless,” said Alexandria Economic Director Alan Moore. “This is not a problem that is going away.”
Over the past several years, the city has been concerned about the state of some vintage downtown buildings after two started collapsing in separate events.
According to the Madison County treasurer’s tax records, the buildings now in question, identified as a hazard by Paul Vincent AME Consulting, are owned by Donna R. Motley, of Chicago.
A total of about $7,150 in back taxes for the spring, remain due on the three buildings bought between April 2020 and April of this year.
Motley could not be reached for comment.
An exposed wall next to the razed buildings would be clad in protective siding and matching trim.
Councilman Jeremy VanErman lamented the loss of yet another vintage building that had contributed to the uniqueness of a city that once was home to several similar buildings.
“I hate to continue to tear them down, but we’re left with no other option.”
Councilwoman Amy McCurry said she spent years trying to find a local building to house her business, but owners refused to sell, saying they planned to renovate, a promise that never was fulfilled.
“Hopefully, we are wrapping up tearing them down and can start rebuilding.”
Council President Patty Kuhn said that the demolition of so many buildings is leaving behind a great deal of green space.
“We need to have a long-range plan with what we’re going to do with these properties."
Michael Kleinpeter, a consultant who has helped Alexandria and other Madison County communities prepare state community and rural affairs grants, said they usually require lots where buildings have been razed to remain green space for at least five years.