ALEXANDRIA — All is calm, all is right with Alexandria City Council.
During a special meeting Thursday at City Hall, the council approved the second reading and passage of an amended 2023 salary ordinance.
It contains 10% pay hikes for Mayor Todd Naselroad, Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman and all full-time city employees except fire and police departments, who have their own contracts.
This means that beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, Naselroad will make $61,476 and VanErman $58,916 for 2023.
Discussions regarding salaries began during the Dec. 5 council meeting after President Patty Kuhn pointed out various issues with VanErman's previous calculations.
The issues Kuhn raised included the 10% pay increase being applied to all but five employees, a few of whom work for VanErman.
During the discussion, VanErman remarked that they were clerical mistakes or oversights. She later emailed The Herald Bulletin that these were unintentional mistakes and that she would never shortchange anyone.
Corrections were included in the second reading Thursday, Dec. 29.
Kuhn, on Dec. 5, also pointed out that the mayor and clerk-treasurer were slated to receive 15% or nearly 15% raises, instead of the 10% the council previously agreed upon.
Naselroad said he was told by members of a previous council that the mayor and clerk-treasurer should be paid more than their employees, but said the council could change it if members wished.
Change it they did. During the Dec. 19 meeting, council members unanimously approved the 10% raise for the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
Outside the meeting, The Herald Bulletin asked attorney Evan McMullen, who does legal work for the town, whether Councilman-at-large Jeremy VanErman would need to abstain from the vote as his wife is the clerk-treasurer.
McMullen of Graham, Farrer and Wilson, said VanErman could vote on the amendment, if he wanted to. McMullen said the amendment would reduce, not increase her salary.