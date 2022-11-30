restroom sign (copy)

Alexandria Community Schools will get some new bathrooms soon. Superintendent Melissa Brisco said current restrooms are decades old and in desperate need of replacing. Alexandria School Board approved a million-dollar contract with JG Bowers. Brisco said the project that won't cost taxpayers anything because federal funds will be used.

ANDERSON — The Alexandria Community School Board wasn't about to let federal funds go down the toilet. They decided to construct new restrooms at the high school and one at the elementary school.

The board awarded JG Bowers the contract for the project at its Nov. 14 meeting. Bowers' quote came in at $1.058 million, said Superintendent Melissa Brisco.

Two other contractors also bid: Fredericks Inc. quoted  over $1.4 million, and JMB Contractors bid over $1.2 million.

Project costs will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds. The federal money is set aside to help schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are distributed to each state's Department of Education and granted to qualifying institutions, according to a U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education FAQ document.

Brisco said some of the current restrooms need attending to, saying some are about 46 years old.

A precise construction date was not available. School Board President Diana Sayee said they are waiting for the contractor to gather what's needed.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

