ALEXANDRIA — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch in Alexandria will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday effective immediately.
That also means the branch no longer will close at lunchtime.
Previously, the branch was open Tuesday through Saturday.
Those working in Alexandria also will work Tuesday and Thursday in Tipton.
These are among several recent statewide BMV changes, including closure of the Pendleton branch despite objections by residents concerned about population growth and voter registration access. BMV officials have said customers are increasingly turning to kiosks and online service options, making brick-and-mortar locations less necessary.
Visit https://www.in.gov/bmv for a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.