ALEXANDRIA — It's official. Patty Kuhn, has officially stepped down as president of Alexandria City Council as of the Jan. 3 meeting at City Hall.
"I've done this for a long time and this is my last year on the council, so I think maybe it could be time for someone else," she said.
"It's more than just coming to the meetings. There's work you do outside of the meetings, so keep that in mind."
Amy McCurry will take her place as president, and Donna Key-Kerr will remain vice president.
During a discussion period, Key-Kerr asked what the city was doing about sidewalks in need of attention.
A resident had mentioned to Key-Kerr that the sidewalk on East Sixth Street only covers part of some areas and not others.
"They weren't really complaining. They were saying is there a plan for sidewalks in the city vision?" she said.
Councilman-at-Large Jeremy VanErman said he does not have sidewalks factored into the long-term plans.
No action was taken as the item was not on the agenda.