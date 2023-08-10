ALEXANDRIA — The beginning of the school year brought an influx of early morning traffic in Alexandria.
Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr expressed concerns during Monday's meeting regarding the influx of school-related traffic near Harrison and Sixth Street as well as Bills Creek Road.
Key-Kerr, who lives near that area, said tensions between nearby homeowners and parents in line were brewing.
"I've witnessed people are trying to go around on Sixth Street to get to their homes and people are flipping them off, honking, it's a rage type thing," she said.
Key-Kerr asked if police could be present to control traffic.
Decisions regarding the school would need to be made by the Alexandria School Board, City Attorney Evan McMullen said on Monday.
"Our school resource officers are part of the traffic control. They're out there," superintendent of Alexandria Community Schools Melissa Brisco said Thursday.
Councilwoman Patty Kuhn heard reports of students being considered "tardy" due to the long lines, which is "not their fault."
Some thought having the high school start later this year was a contributing factor along with it being the beginning of the year.
Brisco said the latter was more likely.
Brisco described the the high school drop-off line as a "challenge," which is nothing unusual.
Strategies have been implemented to keep traffic flowing.
"We want to see if we can train our parents and our kids with these new strategies, with pulling all the way up to the front of the line, letting kids out on the sidewalk and walking in," Brisco said.
Traffic improved as the week progressed, she said, and will continue to improve as parents and students get used to the new procedures.