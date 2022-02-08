ALEXANDRIA — A member of the Alexandria City Council is eager to have a viable animal control plan make progress toward action.
Donna Key-Kerr asked at Monday’s council meeting what the status was of a plan, the relationship with Homer’s Helpers and the hiring of an animal control officer.
“I don’t want to be nasty about this, but it’s been a year.”
Mayor Todd Naselroad said the work is ongoing, but he is not yet prepared to make any announcements because there are many pieces that still are coming together.
“I do not want to put anyone on the payroll until we have adequate places to take an animal.”
Animal control has become a priority for the city where residents have complained about cat colonies that have grown as large as 100 felines and the recent rescue of more than 90 animals, including dogs and pigs.
Without a budget to hire an animal control officer and lacking an adequate shelter for rescued animals, the city has partnered with Homer’s Helper’s, a group of residents who have stepped in at their own expense. The city also works with other organizations in the county, including Anderson-based Animal Protection League and Ambassadors for God’s Creatures.
