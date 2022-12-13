ALEXANDRIA — How much will the mayor be paid in 2023? How much money will the clerk-treasurer and other city employees earn?
The answers are mostly up in the air after the Alexandria City Council opened new discussions this month about the approved city employee salary ordinance for 2023.
Council President Patty Kuhn noted that council members hadn't known all the details of the proposed salary ordinance before passing it Oct. 17.
The fresh round of discussions began after Kuhn realized that Mayor Todd Naselroad and Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman would be getting salary increases of about 16% in 2023. That would bring Naselroad's salary to $65,000 and VanErman's to $62,000.
"We're a 5,000 population (city), for heaven's sake, and we're paying the mayor $65,000 and the clerk-treasurer $62,000. That's unheard of," Kuhn said in an interview after the Dec. 5 council meeting.
Todd Jones, the mayor of Elwood, will make $61,784.58, while Allison Roby, Elwood's clerk-treasurer, will make $67,793 in 2023. In other cities such as Gas City and Winchester, both officials will make from $44,000 to $50,650.
Council members had thought they were approving salary raises of 10% for most city employees, including the mayor and clerk-treasurer, Kuhn said. That would have made Naselroad's salary $61,476 and VanErman's $58,916 in 2023, she noted.
Naselroad explained that the larger increase for his salary was included in the ordinance because a previous City Council had decided the mayor should be paid more than department heads.
In addition to the mayor and clerk-treasurer, Kuhn said there are five other department heads — superintendents of recycling, sewer, stormwater, streets and water. Each will make $1,999.36 each two-week pay period, according to the 2023 ordinance, which amounts to $51,983.36
VanErman said that the clerk-treasurer's salary had also been included in the previous ordinance for a larger raise, so a similar increase had been expected again.
"At the end of the day, if this council doesn’t think that’s what needs to be done, this council can change it,” Naselroad said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
Kuhn also noted that five employees — one from the mayor's office and four from the clerk-treasurer's office — should have been but were not slated to receive a 10% raise in 2023.
VanErmen said the employees would receive their intended raises.
"That was an oversight; those things do happen," she said in response to Kuhn, during the Dec. 5 meeting.
The council voted at that meeting to have Baker Tilly, an Indianapolis-based accounting firm, ensure that VanErman's calculations of raises for the 2023 ordinance are correct. If errors are found, the 2023 ordinance will be amended.
In separate interviews, both Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr and Kuhn said this isn’t the first time Baker Tilly has been brought in to scrutinize the proposed 2023 salary increases.
The first time came during budget discussions, when council members were uncertain if the city could afford 10% increases.
“That happened when Baker Tilly presented the budget to us and gave us probably 20 pages, and we were supposed to vote that night,” Kuhn explained, noting that confusion over the budget indicated a breakdown in communication and trust between the council and the clerk-treasurer.
VanErman disagreed, saying she is more than transparent with everyone, including council members.
“Every communication I have with community stake holders, citizens, employees, as well as elected Council Members extends myself to be reached should they need me," she wrote in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
"I work hard to follow proper structure and order so our city is operating at its best."
The council will meet again at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19 at City Hall.