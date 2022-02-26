ALEXANDRIA — The city’s mayor declared a state of local emergency over the weekend following a fire Friday at Curve Street Metals, a scrap yard near downtown.
Members of the Alexandria Fire Department and East Madison Fire Territory, along with the Madison County HAZMAT team, spent several hours bringing the blaze under control. The fire produced billowing smoke that could be seen as far away as Elwood. The smoke drifted over much of Alexandria’s downtown and residential neighborhoods and lingered well into Friday evening.
Mayor Todd Naselroad’s emergency declaration called the fire “a threat to the safety of the citizens and visitors to the City of Alexandria,” and noted the potential necessity of evacuating residents and restricting traffic in the neighborhood of the fire.
The emergency order was to remain in effect through March 4.
Naselroad could not be reached for comment Saturday evening.
