ALEXANDRIA — Some Madison County governing bodies already are planning to meet virtually in the new year amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that has led the state to raise its advisory level from orange to red.
The Alexandria and Elwood city councils and boards plan to meet virtually on Monday. As they have in the past, Alexandria’s council will meet at 6 p.m. on the Zoom platform, and Elwood will meet at 7 p.m. by conference call.
Alexandria also will stream its meeting live on its Facebook page.
Alexandria council president Patty Kuhn said the decision made by Mayor Todd Naselroad was for the best, at least for now.
“I don’t like those Zoom meetings because we just don’t converse like we do in person,” she admitted.
Pendleton Town Council President Chet Babb said he expects to meet with his colleagues at the scheduled time on Thursday. However, that meeting may take place in person because there has been no discussion about it going virtual.
Local school boards, however, may take a different position after deciding earlier in the week that classes will resume in person next week following the winter break in spite of the surge. Some school boards came under fire earlier in the pandemic when they opted to have children attend classes in person while boards met remotely to protect themselves from exposure to the coronavirus.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said her district does not have a policy that allows the board to meet virtually, though it did do so under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders issued in March 2020.
“Here’s the thing. We are in school,” she said. “We’re asking students and staff to come to school every day. Why wouldn’t we meet in person?”
