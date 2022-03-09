ALEXANDRIA — Two Madison County municipalities opted earlier this week to opt back in to settlement agreements between the state and manufacturers and distributors accused of facilitating the opioid epidemic.
The Alexandria and Elwood city councils each unanimously adopted resolutions to rejoin the settlement process after opting out last June to preserve their ability to get better deals.
Pendleton and Madison County, which also opted out, are expected to vote to rejoin the settlement, said Jeff Graham, the attorney representing each of the municipalities and the county.
“If we get it this year, that will be pretty good timing,” he said.
Madison County and local municipalities were among many in Indiana to opt out of the initial settlement agreement, believing they deserved a higher payout because they were hit harder by the epidemic. Initially, each community likely would have received funds based on the size of their population rather than the effect, Graham said.
Alexandria’s share of the $26 billion that is expected to come to Indiana would be about $218,482 from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and $51,284 from Janssen, a subsidiary of manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, he said.
Elwood could expect about $434,484 from the distributors and about $101,886 from Janssen, he said.
“There can be more down the road,” he said at the Alexandria meeting.
The agreement also includes a reduction from 30% to 15% of the final settlement that will be paid to the law firm of Cohen & Malad. The local governments are among 36 statewide represented by the Indianapolis-based firm.
The amounts to the lawyers from the distributors would be payable over seven years, and the amount from Janssen would come off the top, Graham said.
Based on the guidance of a state opioid council, Graham told Alexandria and Elwood officials he strongly advised them to opt back into the settlement because there is no guarantee at this point that they could come out with more if they continued on their own.
“Could it result in more money? Possibly, but these guys don’t think so,” he said.
However, the funds can be used only for dedicated projects related to public safety and drug-related issues because the damage is born out of the cost for increased police and ambulance runs, Graham said.
Rather than going into the general funds, the county and each municipality will be required to create a new fund that the money will be allocated and distributed from, he said.
“If there’s a project we really want done, that probably can be arranged,” he told Alexandria officials.
