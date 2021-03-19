ALEXANDRIA – The city of Alexandria is facing a second cat colony that is believed to have been left behind by a former resident who is believed to have moved to Frankton.
Susan Blake, executive director of Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, said she recently was contacted by Alexandria Building Commissioner Lance Love about the cats at the home belonging to Jacqueline Reed-Greene in the 100 block of Buchanan Street. However, her organization declined to rescue the estimated 20 cats because Reed-Greene still owns the property on which they live.
“You can’t just go onto somebody’s property and take an animal,” she said. “If we just go in and save the day, nothing is going to change. As a nonprofit, we can’t just go in and resolve the problem. Then it just repeats itself in another neighborhood in Alexandria.”
Mayor Todd Naselroad said, however, that someone will be going in to trap the cats. A pot-bellied pig and a rooster already have been rescued from the property, which reportedly has a door left open that allows the animals to wander in and out, and taken to Oinking Acres Farm and Rescue Sanctuary in Brownsburg.
“People are allowed to have chickens up to a certain amount but not roosters,” he said.
Love did not return a call for comment.
The county treasurer’s website confirms Reed-Greene owns the home where the animals were found. Naselroad confirmed that the home, which reportedly has standing water in the basement, is not suitable for human habitation.
“I wouldn’t let my dog live in that house,” he said.
Blake reported last July a colony she said was made up of 100 stray cats believed to be the largest ever recorded in Madison County. Naselroad said that colony has been rescued, but Blake said she believes a woman who had been feeding the animals took in several while others probably died in the harsh winter weather.
“I think she may have a lot of them in her house because she is a backyard breeder for Chihuahuas,” Blake said.
Blake said Love told her this is the second time Reed-Greene has abandoned animals she hoarded when she moved, though she was uncertain whether this was from another city or within Alexandria.
Three of the cats on the Reed-Greene property are believed to be pregnant, Blake said. Cats can have about three litters a year, which means colonies can grow into the hundreds easily, she added.
Unlike some other municipalities in the county, Alexandria does not have a dedicated animal control officer or shelter, relying primarily on volunteers. Though animal control issues have been brought before the city council, no money has been budgeted to tackle the problem.
But Blake said there is a way for the city to get the money it needs: fine owners who are out of compliance with the ordinances. While the city has good animal control ordinances, she said, the colonies occur because the laws aren’t properly or consistently enforced.
“If they started enforcing the ordinances and fined people, they would have money coming in,” she said.
Though Reed-Greene’s cats may not technically be considered abandoned under the law, some areas of neglect, such as leash laws and rabies shots requirements, can be enforced, Blake said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.