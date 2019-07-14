ALEXANDRIA — Staying busy for most of the year is usually not a problem for Wayne Ousley, a multi-generational farmer who tends nearly 1,900 acres in northern Madison County.
Ousley and his wife, Sherri, also run the only floral shop in Alexandria. It’s a way to keep his five full-time employees busy year-round, he says, in addition to supplementing the income from the family’s farming operation.
“We’re not growing as many (crops) now as we did a few years ago when my children were home,” Ousley said. “It was a means of helping them through school. We started a roadside market here where our floral business is now, and it progressed into what is now Ousley’s Harvest Gardens, so we’re a floral business that’s open year-round.”
Ousley, who calls himself “basically a grain farmer,” has spent his life on the farm. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all farmed, and Ousley grew up helping his dad, who also worked for nearly 20 years as a field manager for Red Gold, grow vegetables.
Now that their two children are grown, the Ousleys have scaled back some of the crops they offer. But they still grow green beans, peppers, tomatoes, sweet corn, pumpkins and ornamental gourds, in addition to grain. They supply sweet corn at the Madison County 4-H Fair, as well as locations in Anderson and Noblesville.
“We employ a few local boys to help with that harvest,” Ousley said. “Basically, everything else is like farming for everybody in this area.”
Like many other farmers in the area and throughout the state, this year has been challenging for Ousley. Persistent heavy rains in April and May delayed the planting of many of his crops, and a lack of rain over the past few weeks threatens the health of those crops already in the ground.
But Ousley says that if he’s learned anything from his 50 years in the business, it’s that he’s only responsible for what he can control.
“The weather is one of our biggest obstacles,” he said. “It’s what we work around, so managing everything else with a business, you have all the inputs and managing, marketing, the timing of doing whatever you’re doing.
But it’s rewarding in the fact that you can see the results, your progress in what you’re doing. We hope we can receive a profit for what we do. It’s something that requires skill and patience and a lot of planning.”
Ousley says it’s still too early to speculate on how much grain he’ll be able to send to market in the fall. Given that he and most other farmers in the area were nearly a month late in getting crops into the ground, the harvest will be later, which means prices based on supply won’t be finalized until later.
“It’s a situation where it’s going to be farmer to farmer, state to state, as far as the amount of grain we’re going to have this fall,” he said. “We just hope that we have enough time for the crop to mature so it can be harvested and get into the right channels.
"Everything is dependent upon the weather from here on out. We’ve got crops that are very, very small and young, and with the growing stage, we’re a month behind. So we’ll just wait and see.”
Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.
