INDIANAPOLIS — Elizabeth VanHook had an epiphany to direct some spook into the Alexandria-Monroe High School marching band performance at this year’s Indiana State Fair Band Day.
With a story line surrounded by raising the dead, the inspiration for the theme, “Awakenings,” was brought to life at the Indiana State Fair.
The Alexandria band program had 29 performers in this year’s Band Day. VanHook hopes to fill empty spots in future performances.
Senior Jasper McBroom looks forward to performing at the fairgrounds. The drum major was content with the group’s production.
“I felt good about cueing everybody, keeping everything in beat and on time,” he said. “I’m very happy about coming back because if COVID messed everything up again I’d be pretty upset. I just love performing so much.”
Returning to the fairgrounds for her last performance, color guard member Lillie Farmer was happy to represent Alexandria for her sixth year at Band Day.
“I’m glad some other bands are back,” she said. “I feel bad for the ones that did get quarantined. It sucks so much having a season ripped away from you. I’m just getting in the mindset that this is more of a time to have fun and bond with my band and color guard members.”
For two years, VanHook has directed the school’s band program with hopes of “maintaining their success and continuing to grow.”
“They were left in a really good place by the previous band director, and I felt like I could really take off with that,” she said.
This year, Alexandria-Monroe High School was mentioned as Best Auxiliary Band in Class A. In 2019, former band director Gary Wallyn led the band of 41 members to 15th place in the preliminary round, advancing to the finals.
“I didn’t realize (today’s performance) would make me as emotional as it had when I was in the stands,” VanHook said. “We’ll do it all again next time and we love every minute of it.”
Because of COVID’s impact on Anderson High School and Elwood High School’s band programs, VanHook wanted to represent Madison County well at the at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
“I know a lot of big contenders are from Madison County and we just want to be the ones to keep it going,” she said. “We’re rooting for them even though they’re rooting for us on the sidelines.”
