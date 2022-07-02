ALEXANDRIA — Two Alexandria women teamed up with the Legion riders and the Eagles riders to hold a fundraising event on Saturday for an eye surgery that insurance won't cover.
Kelsie Remington, 21, and Amber Remington, 50, both suffer from glaucoma, macular degeneration and aniridia. Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve, an essential asset for good vision. Macular degeneration affects the macula, or the center of the light-sensitive retina at the back of the eye, which results in loss of vision over time. In fact, macular degeneration is the leading cause of severe vision loss in adults over the age of 50. Aniridia is the partial or complete absence of the iris, the colored part of the eye.
Strangers, friends and family alike came out to support Kelsie and ride to five stops across east central Indiana. Tickets for participating riders were $20 and passengers paid $10. The bikes took off just after noon, following a prayer.
The Remingtons first began work on putting together the fundraiser in February after being informed that the iris needed for the surgery would not be covered by their insurance. The total for the iris came to $8,010. This price only accounts for the iris, not the doctors or surgery fees, which will likely double the amount, according to Kelsie Remington. She is still unsure whether Medicaid will cover the rest of the costs. This news came after a year of waiting for the surgery to first be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
"Insurance still won't pay for it because they think it's cosmetic," said Kelsie Remington. "But there are people that need this. It's not just cosmetic for beauty. It's for them to see."
Kelsie Remington said the surgery would help her be able to work more, as her vision currently renders her unable to drive. This results in her and her mother having to look for rides— often more than one.
"(Amber) can't just have one ride lined up unless it's somebody dependable," said Dora Bousman, a self-proclaimed "seeing-eye dog" for the mother-daughter duo.
Over the years, friends like Bousman and family have helped provide transportation for both women, especially Amber, who is already legally blind.
Amber said she wants to be to Kelsie what her mother was for her: a support system. At that time in her childhood, the financial resources were there, but the technology was not. She said the situation is now the opposite, and recognized the impact the lack of technology had on her when battling her vision issues.
"I feel like if I had the technology we have today, I don't feel like I would be already blind," said Amber, "but I'm just trying to do what is best to make sure [Kelsie] doesn't go through what I go through."
The Ride for Sight ended at Tillies Icon, located at 724 West Washington Street in Alexandria, where dunk tanks, live music and a basket raffle were included. The mother and daughter thanked the owner of Tillies Icon, who is having all the restaurant's proceeds go to Kelsie except for the food.