INDIANAPOLIS — Alexandria-Monroe Jr. Sr. High School on Friday participated in Band Day at the Indiana State Fair for the first time since 1997.
Gary Wallyn, who has been band director at the school for about eight years, said this year’s program dusted off part of a successful lineup used when he was at Kokomo.
“We got the music and drill ahead of time, so it gave us the opportunity to be prepared to perform early this year,” he said.
The Marching Tigers actually had a pretty respectable win record at Band Day, placing second in 1973 and third in 1974. Throughout most of the 1970s, they placed in the top 16 that competed in the finals.
“It gives us a chance to revisit a tradition," Wallyn said of competing at Band Day. "Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Alexandria was one of the top bands at the state fair. It’s been a long time since they were in the top 20.”
The Marching Tigers also plan to compete in the fall with their Beatles-inspired show, Wallyn said.
“It gives us a big head start for fall competition,” he said.
Senior Kami Horn, who is in the third year of serving as the Marching Tigers’ drum major, said competition gives band members an opportunity to make new friends. And it is her first time attending the state fair.
“They get to talk with the other bands and do cheers with them,” she said. “It’s cool that even though we’re competing, we’re friends, a giant group of band nerds.”
Alexandria-Monroe Marching Tigers
Number in band: 42
Director: Gary Wallyn
Drum major: Kami Horn
Theme: Magical Mystery Tour
Musical selections: “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Blackbird,” “Yesterday” and “Eleanor Rigby”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.