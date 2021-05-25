ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria police arrested a man on preliminary armed robbery charges after a store clerk told police the man had taken items from the store earlier in the day.
Jacob Murdock, 30, of Alexandria was arrested on a preliminary charge of Level 3 armed robbery, according to a press release by Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine.
The clerk told police Murdock came into the Pantry Food Mart, 100 block of South Park Avenue, at 12:22 a.m. Monday and returned the same day at 10:11 p.m.
When the clerk approached him, Murdock lifted his jacket and showed the clerk what appeared to be a handgun, according to the press release.
“As Jacob was leaving the store, he removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk while using a racial slur,” Richwine said in the press release.
Murdock was found at his home by police officers and is accused of resisting arrest, according to the press release. Several items were recovered by officers, including an Airsoft-style handgun and packaging that reportedly matched items in the store.
