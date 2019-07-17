ALEXANDRIA — A 26-year-old Alexandria man is accused of killing the family’s dog because he was “aggravated” with the animal.
Timothy R. Neill, 100 block of Winding Drive in Alexandria, is charged with Level 6 felony for killing a domestic animal. Neill appeared in court on Wednesday for his initial hearing.
Alexandria police were dispatched to Neill’s home around 4:20 p.m. on July 5 for a report of animal cruelty, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brian Holtzleiter with the police department.
Holtzleiter said when he arrived, he spoke with Lincoln Glass, who was standing in the front yard with a small brown dog in his arms.
“I asked Lincoln the status of the dog to which he replied it was dying,” Holtzleiter said in the affidavit. “The dog did not survive this incident and was already dead upon my arrival.”
Glass told officers he lives at the home with his wife and Neill, who is his stepson. He said Neill was in his room and became upset that the dogs were barking in the front room, according to the affidavit.
“Timothy then walked into the front room, picked the dog up by the chain while it was attached to the choke chain and swung the dog in a windmill fashion into the coffee table, killing the dog,” according to the affidavit.
Glass allegedly told officers his stepson has abused the family dogs on previous occasions, according to the affidavit. Neill’s mother told police she was unsure what started the incident, but she heard the sound of the dog striking the table and breaking it.
Neill allegedly admitted to throwing the dog into the table, according to the affidavit.
“When I asked him how he did that, he replied, ‘With the leash, it was easy, it was a 20-pound dog,” Holtzleiter stated in the affidavit. “While he was describing throwing the dog, he was making an overhand gesture consistent with how Lincoln stated the dog was thrown.”
Neill told officers the dog was chained to the living room front door and he was hungry and wanted to make oatmeal in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. He said the dog tries to bite him every time he walks by and he became “aggravated” with the dog.
Holtzleiter said he observed a smashed table in the living room and what appeared to be old bite marks on Neill’s lower leg. The family said the dog bit a neighbor more than a year ago and was not immunized “for quite awhile.”
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.