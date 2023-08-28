ANDERSON — An Alexandria man was arrested on several charges related to a physical attack on his girlfriend last Wednesday.
Cameron Kauffman, 31, was arrested by Alexandria police on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, confinement, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
Alexandria police were dispatched to the Alexandria Manor apartments on a call that a woman was being viciously beaten by a man, later identified as Kauffman, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses said the woman was screaming for help and that Kauffman was running after her at one point.
When officers arrived, they found the woman’s face was severely swollen, bruised, bloody and disfigured.
The court document indicates witnesses saw Kauffman punching the woman and stomping on her head while she was lying on the pavement.
The woman told police that Kauffman initially started attacking her inside an apartment and threatened to kill himself and the woman with a knife.
The probable cause affidavit said Kauffman choked the woman inside the apartment almost to the point of unconsciousness, broke her glasses and threw a television at her.
A nurse at Ball Memorial Hospital where the woman was taken told police she may lose vision in her right eye and have a crooked nose for the rest of her life.
Kauffman had been arrested on Aug. 12 by Elwood police for operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator.