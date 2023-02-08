ANDERSON — An Alexandria man died Tuesday in Grant County after a pursuit by the Alexandria Police Department.
The pursuit started at 4:28 p.m. when an Alexandria officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was driven by Gary Stone, 62, Alexandria.
Stone failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit.
The chase started in Madison County but entered Grant County, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police Peru District. The chase ended when the motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Grant County Roads 200 West and 700 South.
The Alexandria Police Department asked ISP to conduct an investigation.
The preliminary crash investigation by ISP Master Trooper Jeremy Perez showed that Stone was northbound on Madison CR 200 West, with officers behind him, when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with CR 700 South.
The motorcycle traveled off the road and into a field. Stone was ejected from the cycle.
Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Stone died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Perez was assisted at the scene by Alexandria Police Department; Fairmount fire and police departments; Grant County coroner’s office, EMS and Sheriff’s Department; ISP Master Trooper Todd Trottier; Marion Health EMS; and Swayzee Police Department.