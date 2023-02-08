ANDERSON — An Alexandria man died Tuesday in Grant County following a pursuit by the Alexandria Police Department
The pursuit started at 4:28 p.m. when an Alexandria officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was driven by Gary Stone, 62, Alexandria.
Stone failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The chase started in Madison County but entered Grant County, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police Peru District. The chase ended when the motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Grant County Roads 200 West and 700 South.
The Alexandria Police Department asked ISP to conduct an investigation.
The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jeremy Perez showed that Stone was driving northbound on Madison County Road 200 West, with officers behind him, when he failed to stop at a T-intersection at County Road 700 South. The motorcycle traveled off the road and into a field. Stone was ejected from the motorcycle.
Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Stone died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Perez was assisted at the crash scene by Master Trooper Todd Trottier, the Grant County Coroner's Office, the Swayzee Police Department, the Fairmount Police Department, the Fairmount Fire Department, Grant County EMS, Marion Health EMS, the Alexandria Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.