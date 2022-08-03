ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria soon may join other nearby communities, including Elwood and Tipton, where military veterans are honored individually along major thoroughfares.
Connie Thomas, who started veterans programs for students in Alexandria Community Schools, is working through Alexandria’s Main Street organization to create the banners on time for Independence Day 2023.
“We’ve got to do something for the veterans,” she told the Alexandria City Council on Monday.
Thomas said after seeing the banners in other communities she believed it was time to do the same for the veterans in hers.
“Veterans have been dear to my heart when that guy over there came back from Vietnam and some of his buddies didn’t,” she said, pointing at her husband, Mike Thomas.
Thomas estimated the total cost for the banners to be produced locally would be a little more than $5,600.
Much of the cost likely would be raised by family members and friends of those to be honored.
“I’m keeping it local because I think that’s what we should do,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people say they would give them for Christmas.”
Thomas said she has run against a little resistance from those who fear the banners might be vandalized, but she’s not worried.
Council members Wendi Goens, Pam Luck and Patty Kuhn were especially enthusiastic about the effort. Luck and Kuhn are married to veterans.
Goens said she couldn’t wait to purchase a banner in honor of her father, Gary Pratt, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, who enlisted while he was a student at Ball State.
“Sign me up. Take all my money,” she said.