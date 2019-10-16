ALEXANDRIA — Stabilizing the staff turnover at the police and fire departments, infrastructure and economic development took center stage Wednesday in Alexandria’s mayoral debate between Penny Stevens and Todd Naselroad.
Both mayoral candidates agreed something needs to be done about the employee turnover as a matter of public safety.
Stevens, a Democrat, said she hopes to be able to turn around the concern and frustration.
“I have heard those struggles, and I think it’s going to take a deep dive,” she said. “I don’t think it’s all finances. I don’t think it’s all leadership.”
Naselroad, a Republican, said he believes much of the problem lies in the employees’ working conditions, which include bats at the police station and vehicles that break down.
“We have a morale problem because of equipment. It’s a safety issue,” he said.
The debate and forum, featuring city council and clerk-treasurer candidates, was moderated by Michael Franks, professor of political science at Anderson University.
Naselroad and Stevens said the problems with infrastructure are too massive to be turned all at once and require a sustained effort.
Naselroad said infrastructure is a quality-of-life issue that starts with blight elimination and fixing roads.
“I drive the same roads to work every day, and every day, I hit the same bumps,” he said.
Stevens said infrastructure is where the city’s debt lies, and the nature of it means the city never will get out from under it.
“Unfortunately, it’s not the sexy stuff we want to be doing, but we’ll always be doing it,” she said.
When it came to economic development, Naselroad said he wanted to concentrate on the main highways leading into town.
“I think we’re missing out on great things on State Road 9 and State Road 28,” he said.
But Stevens said she wanted more of a balanced approach.
“I love State Road 9, but I also have a real love for the downtown,” she said.
The forum included short statements and a couple of questions by Republicans Jeremy VanErman, who is running in his first election after being appointed earlier this year to the seat vacated by David Steele, and his wife Darcy VanErman, who is running for clerk-treasurer. None of the other candidates for council or the clerk-treasurer’s seat participated or were in attendance.
Based on a moderated question, Jeremy VanErman admitted that employees busy doing the work of the city sometimes aren’t able to get materials to council members in a timely fashion. In those instances, he said, decisions should be tabled for a week or a month to ensure all council members have had enough time to learn about and deliberate on the issues.
“We don’t have to rush to judgment. We don’t always have to make a quick decision,” he said. “I think it’s good to say we don’t know and ask for more time.”
The efficiency of public meetings also could be improved by putting business issues, such as the signing of documents at the end, demonstrating respect for the time of members of the public and those in attendance to do business with the city, Jeremy VanErman said.
Jeremy VanErman said council members need to uphold the integrity of the office they hold through good communication and accountability to their constituents.
“To spend one-on-one time with people in the community is critical for accountability,” he said.
Darcy VanErman started by announcing her independence.
“I’m not my husband, apparently. I bring a different skill set to the table,” she said.
The clerk-treasurer candidate said she would spend the first 90 days poring over the city’s five-year financial forecast.
“You cannot plan for the rainy days unless you know all your numbers,” she said.
Darcy VanErman said her job will be to fulfill the requirements of the office and local and state ordinances while balancing the needs of the mayor and the council.
“It doesn’t just lie on the shoulders of your mayor. It doesn’t just lie on the shoulders of your council. It does lie on the shoulders of your clerk-treasurer.”
