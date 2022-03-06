ANDERSON — An Alexandria resident died Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding struck the back of a car.
Christopher Myers, 50, died at an Indianapolis hospital Saturday from serious injuries, according to Maj. Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Cole said the accident involving the two westbound vehicles took place about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 200 West and Ind. 28.
A car driven by Bentley Hawkins, 16, Alexandria, was trying to turn south onto County Road 200 West when the motorcycle Myers was riding failed to slow down and struck the rear of the car.
Myers was not wearing a helmet and was taken by helicopter from the accident to the Indianapolis hospital.
Hawkins and passengers in his car were not injured in the accident.
The Sheriff’s Department Crash Team was assisted at the scene by the Alexandria Police and Fire departments along with Alexandria Emergency Medical Services.
