ALEXANDRIA — School shootings, actual or possible, weigh heavily on everyone, including school administrators.
"This is something that I wake up every day and it's one of the first things I think about and it's something that I think about when I go to bed at night, every night," said Melissa Brisco, superintendent of Alexandria Community Schools.
Brisco said the corporation has a safety plan in place should an active shooter situation arise.
The school conducts active shooter drills, and security measures like alert systems are used; further specifics were not disclosed for safety reasons.
The safety plan is reviewed quarterly, and local law enforcement are included, Brisco said in a separate interview.
Alexandria Community Schools uses two school resources officers, one in each building. Both officers are employed by Alexandria Police Department.
Officer Bob Willoughby, a resource officer for the middle and high schools, said the department runs active shooter drills in each of the school buildings every other month.
Alexandria Police Department also employs three patrolmen in addition to the two resource officers.
This means officers would be near the school and could respond quickly while additional officers are on the way.
Active shooter situations warrant a county-wide response, according to Willoughby.
Willoughby assured parents their kids are in good hands.
Though not inspired by any recent events, including the Nashville shooting on March 27, Alexandria PD has purchased shields and rifles.
Alexandria City Council approved federal American Rescue Plan or ARPA funds to purchase the above items during its April 3 meeting.
A total of about $20,081 was approved for three ballistics shields and eight rifles; $11,380.90 for the shields, $8,700 for the rifles.