ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria soon may add a fourth well thanks to funding from the Wildcat Wind Farms.
Water Superintendent Mark Caldwell told the Alexandria City Council on Tuesday that the funding can be used strictly for water projects, not truck or, wage increases. He expects the digging of a new well may begin within a year, if plans pass state approval.
“This is a production well we can use on a daily basis,” he said. “There is no way this site won’t be accepted (by the state). It’s ideal for everything that takes place.”
Caldwell said there is no water emergency in Alexandria. However, at 54 years old, two of the three existing wells are considerably past their prime.
“Some people say this is too long for a well in the state of Indiana,” he said. “We don’t want to get caught where we’re in a situation, (and) we’re not prepared for it.”
Last summer and fall, three test wells were dug near the water treatment facility to determine a viable spot for a permanent well. Two of the three test spots produced 1,000 gallons of water a day, the minimum required.
“It will probably rate higher, once it goes into service,” Caldwell predicted.
The winning spot where the well is likely to be dug is about 20 yards south of the entrance to Old Mill Creek Road, Caldwell said.
Construction issues are unlikely because there are no nearby utility lines to get in the way, he said.
“It would be an extremely easy construction project to do in terms of getting it tied into the existing wellhouse. Everything is right in place to do that,”
However, Caldwell said, the completion of the project may take longer than it would have in the past, primarily because of equipment shortages caused by supply chain issues.
Caldwell said he expects to use Danville-based Curry & Associates, which has been the engineer on major water projects since Poet Bioprocessing came into existence, to draw up the blueprints. He expects to use Franklin-based Bastin-Logan Water Services to dig the well.
There was no discussion of possible cost, and the council’s lawyer said the project wouldn’t have to be bid out.
