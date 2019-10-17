ALEXANDRIA — About this time two years ago, officials in the City of Alexandria still were fretting about what appeared to be a budget deficit that stymied their ability to spend money, even on basic needs.
But at the city’s 2020 budget hearing on Oct. 7, it was revealed Alexandria is nearly one-third of the way toward having $1.5 million in reserves in its general fund. That represents six months of the city’s annual budget.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” said Gabe Gerth, senior accountant and municipal advisor for Reedy Financial Group.
Reedy has assisted Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Jill Scott in the turnaround of its finances.
Alexandria, like all of the towns in and around Madison County, have conducted hearings over the past month or so to introduce their proposed budgets for 2020.
And there’s more good news for Alexandria as employees are promised small raises, and some long overdue projects finally can be completed, Gerth said. He described the budget as a “fluid” document that always is subject to change so that his presentation to the Alexandria City Council was a snapshot in time.
“The City of Alexandria has been able to build its cash reserves where it can afford projects,” he said. “It’s not a sustainable budget, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing right now because you have the money. Right now, the Park Fund is in a position where it can afford projects.”
In addition to the frugality of city employees, Gerth said, Alexandria also has been able to realize a boost to its budget because of a 15% increase in the its assessed value that helped mitigate the negative effects of the often-maligned circuit breaker required by state law.
“It allowed for 3% increases across the board for 2020,” he said. “There’s definitely room for salary increases, and this made room for that.”
Scott, who will be leaving the clerk-treasurer’s office at the end of the year, said Alexandria’s turnaround was accomplished by department heads who kept employees on track with spending for necessities only. Much of that was accomplished, she said, through the implementation of a purchase order system.
“It’s been a goal of mine since I took office,” she said. Scott took over the office in May 2016 following the resignation of Amie Hood after about one month.
Scott said having the assistance of Reedy has been instrumental in getting the city back on track.
“Of course, we want the city to operate efficiently and cost effectively,” she said. “We also have gotten a lot of grants that have helped tremendously with the projects that we’ve done.”
