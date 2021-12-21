ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously Monday on an ordinance that would limit the amount of sick time employees can accrue to 650 hours.
The ordinance does not apply to employees of the Alexandria police and fire departments, which already have negotiated similar limits with their unions. Police employees are allowed to bank a career total of 100 days, while fire department employees can bank up to 792 hours.
“This has been needed for a long time,” said council President Patty Kuhn.
It will take about five years for employees to reach the maximum number of days or hours allowed.
“This plan probably isn’t perfect, and we can tweak it,” said Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad.
In lieu of raises to bring employees’ wages and salaries up to market standard, previous councils put in place a policy many years ago that allows employees to roll over paid time off as a form of deferred compensation.
However, in recent years, the policy has proven problematic because when employees retire, they cannot be replaced until the accrued time has been paid out, leading to hardship for remaining employees, who must absorb the tasks of their former colleagues.
Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said that is exactly the problem his department currently faces with a 20-year veteran who retired over the summer but whose accrued time won’t be paid out until November 2022. There are four additional employees of retirement age who also are entitled to the perk, he added.
“He was a great employee for 20 years, but it’s a major problem on small departments,” he said.
The amount encumbered by the department goes up every year as the employees receive raises, Cuneo added. At one point, Cuneo said, he had employees with more than 3,000 hours and who would be owed tens of thousands of dollars.
“Obviously, the elephant in the room was the money, paying them down,” he said. “With the passage of the local income tax, I think it’s a good time to fix that problem.”
County officials, with the input of local municipalities, recently passed a raise of the local income tax to fund public safety, including a new jail, police and courts. Some of that money will be funneled down to the local level where councils will be able to decide how it is spent.
The new policies will apply to new hires.
“The older guys, we will have to pay them down to that time,” Cuneo said.
Incoming Alexandria Police Chief Mike Montgomery told the council he has very few officers eligible for large payouts at retirement.
Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman said though the change means less compensation on the back end, employees understand the need for the ordinance.
“There’s not one employee who’s upset about this at all," she said. "All the department heads have signed off on this.”
