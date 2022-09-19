ALEXANDRIA — Police Chief Mike Montgomery hopes to persuade the Alexandria Board of Works of his department’s need to replace its aging firearms.
He presented his case Monday to trade in the department’s 18 Glock 17s for Glock 45s with red dot tracking technology. He said he’s not sure what the final cost would be. Red dot technology helps an officer make a more accurate shot when needed.
“Almost every police department in the country is changing over,” he said.
The department's current collection of firearms is about five years old. Montgomery said while that may not be considered very old for civilian weapons, it is for law enforcement weapons.
Montgomery said it took a while for him to be convinced that his department needs newer firearms technology.
“I was a hard call on it, 'cause I’m old and stuck in my ways,” he said. But he noted the Glock 45s are rugged and can withstand a lot in daily use.