ALEXANDRIA — Monday's discussion surrounding the city pool prompted further discussion regarding communication between the Alexandria City Council and city hall.
Mayor Todd Naselroad informed the council during Monday's meeting that the pool will be closed for the season due to a burned out motor and slide pump.
"We had the expectation of maybe being closed (for) a week and then kick it back on again. Well, it's not getting repaired as quickly as we thought. It's in a line," Naselroad said.
Councilwoman Patty Kuhn was frustrated to hear of the pool's status via a Facebook page instead of city hall.
"Why do I find out about it on Facebook? Why can't somebody in city hall send a group text or email to all the council to give us this information," Kuhn said.
"We're not communicating. People ask us things and we don't have a clue... Why?"
Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr chimed in saying communication problems have persisted for years.
"Mayor (Naselroad), we've talked about this, even you and I, about the communication. It's not good," she said.
After struggling to find the words, Naselroad responded by saying a group text would not stop folks from calling city hall about the pool.
"But we would back you up," Key-Kerr replied.
Council President Amy McCurry said some have called but cannot get through to someone at city hall.
"My guess, is we (council members) are more accessible," Council President Amy McCurry said.
Council President Amy McCurry proposed such information be pushed to the city's Facebook page.
Naselroad affirmed the council's sentiments and promised to be better at communicating. No further action was taken.