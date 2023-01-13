ALEXANDRIA — An affinity for fire trucks as a kid turned into a career for Jake Hendrick.
As of Jan. 3, Hendrick was sworn in as the Alexandria's new assistant fire chief.
He put his name in for the position after the previous assistant chief, Steve Beltz, announced his retirement. His selection for the promotion came as a surprise, he said, especially at such a young age.
Prior to his promotion, he was a lieutenant, a rank below the assistant chief. Hendrick's position as lieutenant was filled by Michael May, who was sworn in the same night.
May was unable to comment by press time.
The duties of an assistant chief range from managing crew members to billing.
As assistant chief, Hendrick wants to improve the department by keeping channels of communication with his team and staying up to date in regards to training.
Hendrick considers this position a new challenge, which he welcomes.
Hendrick's career with the Alexandria Fire Department began in 2006, as a reserve fireman. Roughly 12 years later, he was hired as a full-time fireman in Alexandria.
During Tuesday's meeting, Chief Brian Cuneo lauded the promotion of both men.
"I take great pride in watching them work their way up and watching them become leaders of our department," Cuneo said.