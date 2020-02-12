ALEXANDRIA – The city of Alexandria has been awarded a $700,000 federal grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for wastewater system improvement required under an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said the city is required to provide a match of $600,000 to receive the Community Development Block Grant funds.
“This way, the city doesn’t have to raise utility rates,” he said. “I don’t want to pay any more for mine than I have to. I know nobody else wants to pay any more, either.”
Alexandria is one of 21 communities to receive an OCRA grant in the most recent round submitted late last year by the administration of former Mayor Ron Richardson. Alexandria is one of 11 communities to receive a grant under OCRA’s Wastewater Drinking Water Program.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the grants awarded in this round totaled $12.3 million. The grants are used for infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“I’m thrilled to kick off the new year by awarding these 21 rural communities with over $12 million in grant funding that will take them to even greater levels,” she said.
This was the first round of grants to use the new Indiana Electronic Grants Management System.
Alexandria’s project will include building a 1,200-square-foot climate-controlled building to protect the chemical feed system and bulk storage tank in an effort to manage phosphorus levels.
Alan Moore, the city’s new part-time economic development director, said, “Any time you can leverage local funds with federal funds, you can accomplish more.”
There is a possibility the project will total less than the $1.3 million budgeted, Moore said. If that happens, he said, the amounts of the grant and the match will be reduced proportionally.
