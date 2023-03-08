ALEXANDRIA — Going green would save Alexandria taxpayers millions if the state approves changes to the city's long-term control plan to keep storm and wastewater separate.
RQAW, an architectural and engineering firm in Fishers, has collaborated with the city to negotiate an agreement with Indiana Department of Environmental Management to separate stormwater and sanitary and wastewater before it goes into a nearby creek.
Changing the measurement method is the first step.
Under the current agreement, IDEM uses an hourlong storm that would happen every 10 years, and then it measures the volume of water going into the combined sewage overflow pipe, or CSO, according to Aaron Crow, a project manager for RQAW.
Crow said IDEM now utilizes what he considered a more lenient method called "percent capture," which measures the percentage of wastewater diverted from CSO's water supply
Should the city meet or exceed IDEM's capture threshold of 85%, it would reduce the number of future improvements, Councilman-at-Large Jeremy VanErman said in a separate interview.
That would decrease improvement costs from about $15 million to about $5 million or less, Mayor Todd Naselroad said during Monday's City Council meeting at City Hall.
Savings would trickle down to residents' water bills, which include wastewater and stormwater.
Because of improvements since the city entered the current agreement in 2009, both rates have increased about three times, according to VanErman.
Previous improvements, such as cleaning the CSO pipe and installing a filtration system near the intersection of Broadway and Pennsylvania streets in 2020, led to the capture of about 95% of the sewage from the CSO, which is well above the state's threshold.
Such information and more will be presented to IDEM around mid-April, per the city's approval of the proposal during the City Council's meeting Monday.
The council's next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 20.