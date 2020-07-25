ALEXANDRIA – Two years ago, Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco took a big risk going to the district’s board of trustees and the community to ask for something that hadn’t been done in four decades.
She asked voters to approve a $19 million referendum so the district could unify the elementary and intermediate schools on one campus and make sorely needed repairs to the high school.
“It’s not done yet, but it will be done by the start of school,” she said of the capital improvements project. “It’s been a good process. Considering we haven’t built anything in 40-some years, it’s been a good process.”
Though the district is unable to have a proper celebration at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria, which starts the 2020-21 school year Aug. 5, will reopen to substantially new buildings.
Elwood Community Schools will be the first in Madison County and surrounding communities to return to the classroom when school starts on Thursday. Other districts and schools will follow until Aug. 13 when Frankton-Lapel reopens.
Though Alexandria hit something of a speed bump early in the process when all the construction bids returned were over budget, most of the original plan sold to the public has been realized, Brisco said.
“We had a very intentional plan of making some changes at that point,” she said. “We’ve actually been able to add things back into the project because we had some money come back into the project.”
Though the buildings weren’t designed with COVID-19 in mind, the new spaces, including the open learning space at the elementary school and the “gathering stair,” a sort of stage area where students can meet near the entry to the auxiliary gym, actually allow for social distancing, Brisco said.
“It will allow us to spread out more. Where it’s located, it makes a really great place for guest speakers to come in, even though we can’t do it with COVID right now,” she said of the gathering stair.
Not everything will be completed by the time students return, Brisco said. The timeline allowed for construction to continue through the first semester.
The unification of the different learning levels onto one campus will help with communication between the educators so students can move seamlessly from elementary school to intermediate then middle and high school, Brisco said.
“One of our goals was to better align the curriculum,” she said. “COVID-19 has slowed our process a little bit, but that has been our goal all along. Our collaboration between the two buildings will just continue to improve and grow as we move forward.”
The budget also included new furnishings for the elementary and intermediate school. Normally, the existing furniture would be offered to schools in Madison County, Brisco said, but this time, a teacher and custodian arranged for the furniture to be shipped to a school in Africa.
“It’s been a good solution to us to donate it to Africa to the tribes,” she said. “We’re happy to help, but it’s also a good blessing we have some good furniture that they certainly can use.”
However, the district is holding on to some of the furniture in case it’s needed for social distancing, Brisco said.
The high school includes a new wing for Project Lead the Way, newly outfitted science labs and an auxiliary gymnasium. The PLTW area is near the gym so that students building robots or engaged in other science, engineering, technology and mathematics activities can have additional room to work, Brisco said.
“They can take it right out into the auxiliary gym and test it in a larger space. It’s really well thought out in a way that makes sense,” she said. “The spaces themselves lend themselves to the kind of inquiry-based learning we want to have in the schools. We now have spaces that allow us to do the kind of collaborative work we might not have been able to do in the past.”
Tom Johns, who is going into his seventh year as principal at Alexandria-Monroe, said the high school makes it competitive with other facilities around Madison and surrounding counties. For instance, the main gym, which seats 3,000, was in constant use for volleyball, basketball and other activities, but there was a need for more space, he said.
“That gym was used relentlessly. We used the intermediate school all the time,” he said.
The new state-of-the-art spaces also support the vocational pathways the district is developing as students make their way through the schools toward graduation.
“The new spaces are like science classrooms where you have water and gas and where you can build things like robots and go test them,” Johns said. “It’s a nice new area for kids to learn and explore than what we traditionally have been used.”
Leah Sanders, who has served as principal of the intermediate school for the past two years, said she’s excited to bring all the students back into the building even though COVID-19 prevents a proper celebration with the community and she will have twice the staff to manage.
“We’re ready,” she said. “We’re as ready as we can be. We’re flexible. It’s going to be a great building when it’s all said and done.”
