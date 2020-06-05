ALEXANDRIA — The public swimming pool at Beulah Park will open for the first time this year on Saturday, June 13, with precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials plan to follow the local custom of first-day admission being free of charge, according to a press release from the Alexandria Park Board. The usual admission fee is $4.
The number of swimmers will be limited to 175, and there will be no chairs on the pool deck. No food or drink, except bottled water, may be brought into the pool and any food must be consumed in the concession area. No pass-outs to leave the pool and return will be given.
Patrons will be asked to wear a mask when not in the pool and to stay six feet apart on the deck, according to the release. Anyone who has been sick or has had diarrhea in the past two weeks will not be admitted.
Cassidy Garner, who has experience working as an assistant manager at the pool, will manage this pool this summer, the release said. The concession manager will be Carie Martin, who teaches consumer science in Marion schools.
"The park board hopes that having the pool open will be a great experience this summer since we are the only pool open in the county," the release reads. "This will require patience on everyone’s part as we are limited to 175 patrons."
Reservations to book a pool block party in the evening can be made by contacting the Alexandria City Building, 765-724-2541.
