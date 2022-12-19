ALEXANDRIA — It's official. Mayor Todd Naselroad and Darcy VanErman will be receiving a 10% increase per the City Council's approval of an amendment to the 2023 Salary Ordinance.
The mayor will make $61,476 instead of $65,000 and the clerk-treasurer $58,916 instead of $62,000.
The vote was unanimous. However, Councilwoman Pam Luck expressed disagreement, saying it wasn't right that the mayor and clerk-treasurer would make less than the fire and police chiefs.
"I just felt like they have a big job. They promote the city, and Darcy handles all the financial part of the city. I just feel like, maybe their pay ought to be a little more," Luck said in a separate interview.
"It doesn't have to be a great amount, but I don't think it should be under the amount (the chiefs make), and it is."
Luck said she voted despite her disagreement but said she would do her due diligence next time.
Not reading materials carefully before voting is a problem for some on the council, including herself, Council President Patty Kuhn said in a separate interview.
"We tend to just read by title only because it saves time. Some of these, we need to read. Doing ordinances and not reading through, although some of them are quite long, I think that's a mistake."
In other business, three buildings slated to be torn down under resolutions the council passed Dec. 12 won't be torn down yet.
The Indiana Historical Society said one of the buildings, located near Washington and Canal streets, could be historica, Naselroad reported.
As a result, the city will not be able to acquire an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant within the time frame for it.
"What we have to do now is go through the national historical society, (make sure it's not historical) and restart the (grant application) process. Unfortunately, we're out of (the process) this round and hopefully, we can get in it next round."
Councilman-at-large Jeremy VanErman said there are two rounds of state grants given out per year, but he could not recall the exact time periods in which they will be available.
No further action was taken.
The council's next meeting will be at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 3 at City Hall.