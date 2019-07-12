ALEXANDRIA — Witnesses told police an Alexandria woman was traveling between 50 and 55 mph before she disregarded a construction crew flagger and crashed into the back of a dump truck.
Jill R. Goodman, 33, of Alexandria, was charged Wednesday with Level 4 felony causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury; Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction; Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and Class C possession of paraphernalia.
Road crews were working along the side of Indiana 9 when one of the flaggers said Goodman struck a dump truck that was parked just off the side of the road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Shay Shirkey with the Alexandria Police Department. Shirkey said there was heavy front end damage to the gray Chevrolet Impala Goodman was driving.
Goodman and her 7-year-old son were the only occupants of the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the affidavit. She said she was reaching back to help her son "with something" when she hit the dump truck.
Shirkey said Goodman's speech was slightly slurred and the 7-year-old had a head wound, according to the affidavit.
Medics took Goodman and the child to Community Hospital Anderson and officers were requested after medical personnel reported the injuries to the child were not consistent with the mother's report about where the child was positioned in the vehicle prior to the crash, according to the affidavit.
Based on Goodman's demeanor at the accident scene and inconsistent medical information, a portable breath test was administered at 6:20 p.m., two hours after the accident, according to the affidavit. Goodman's blood alcohol content was allegedly twice the legal limit at .196.
Officers arrested Goodman after obtaining a warrant to conduct a blood draw at 7:39 p.m., according to the affidavit. While searching her belongings, a glass smoking device with burnt residue was allegedly found in Goodman's purse and she told officers she uses it to smoke marijuana.
Goodman's son was transported to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital for treatment of a collapsed lung, cuts to his head and bruising on his legs due to the accident, according to the affidavit.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.