ALEXANDRIA – An Alexandria woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old boy.
According to Madison County Jail records and a probable cause affidavit prepared by Alexandria Police Department Detective Brian Holtzleiter, Jill R. Goodman, 35, 600 block of Canal Street, was charged with knowing solicitation of a child 15 or younger by someone 21 or older, and Level 4 and Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
She was being held without bond Monday.
Holtzleiter was called by the 14-year-old boy’s mother Sept. 16 after she found a series of inappropriate texts dated Sept. 12 that included near-nude photos of Goodman covered in front by a towel, according to the affidavit.
“The individual in the photograph appears to be Jill Goodman, based on a comparison done with her prior booking photos and BMV photos,” Holtzleiter wrote.
According to court records, Goodman was arrested and charged Sept. 1 with Class misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. She faced similar charges in 2019 and in Henry County in 2017.
Goodman asked the boy to send her photos in return, according to the affidavit. The boy later asked for additional photos, which Goodman refused on the grounds that he hadn’t provided her with anything.
The fact the boy was a minor attending school was discussed throughout the text messages, Holtzleiter wrote in the affidavit.
“Jill Goodman discusses _____ getting her smokes from his friends, and whether he could spend the night with her sometime,” the affidavit said. “She asks if he has ever been with a woman before or if he is a virgin.”
According to the affidavit, Goodman eventually acknowledges in her text messages to the boy that her advances might be inappropriate.
“Is it weird that I kind of like you? Just because of the age thing,” she asked the boy, according to the affidavit.
Alexandria-Monroe Jr. Sr. High School Resource Officer Bob Willoughby also reported he was contacted by the boy Sept. 17, according to the affidavit.
He “disclosed to Officer Willoughby meeting Jill on several occasions and Jill rubbing her hand inside his thigh while discussing sexual contact and activities,” the affidavit continued.
